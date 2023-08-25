FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES ADHER TO THE CHARTER OF QUALITY AND SAFETY OF THEIR TREATMENTS

The University Hospital and Local Health Authority of Ferrara they adhere to Charter of quality and safety of care promoted by “active citizenship” and from Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso): ten key points and forty-seven concrete actions to improve the quality and safety of hospital care, with commitments involving social and healthcare companies, citizens and institutions.

The Charter was disseminated on the occasion of World Handwashing Day and was created with the contribution of representatives of institutions, health professionals, scientific societies and patient associations.

“I am happy that the S. Anna Hospital and the Local Health Authority – stated the Dr. Monica Calamai, Director General of the Ferrara Health Authorities – we joined this project. In the evolution of care it is very important that the patient/caregiver is not only informed, but also listened to. Raising awareness of the importance of patient safety in care processes means promoting global action to prevent and reduce harm in healthcare. Therefore, the management and dissemination of this theme must start from the awareness of operators and patients, with the aim of reinforcing that therapeutic alliance of which they feel a part”.

“The theme that inspired the work –

highlighted the Dr. Paola Antonioli, Head of UOSD Hospital Hygiene and Quality of Environmental Services – is related to infectious risk related to health care and the spread of antimicrobial resistancetwo phenomena which, in terms of numbers and consequences, can have a serious impact on the health of citizens and on the sustainability of health services. According to the latest WHO report – Global report on infection prevention and control – for every 100 patients admitted to hospitals, as many as 7 (in high-income countries and 15 in low- and middle-income countries) contract an infection. One in ten dies. 70% of these, WHO says, could be avoided through greater prevention, staff training for the implementation of safety protocols and better hygiene in hospital environments”.

Between the concrete actions foreseen by the Charter, raising awareness of the topic through targeted communication campaigns (through websites, social networks and the press) concerning the measures adopted for the prevention and management of healthcare-related infections (HAI). To continue with the identification of reference figures for the prevention of infections and the management of clinical risk, passing through the collaboration with civic and patient associations within the Hospital Infection Committees. Citizens will be asked to make a greater effort to respect the decorum of the environments and to use the services offered with care, as well as to pay attention to the routes and entry bans in environments dedicated to professionals and aseptic, following all the indications received from professionals ( for example, preparation before an operation, examination or performance, adherence to therapies). All this, by adopting responsible behavior, in order to contribute to one’s own safety and that of others.

As of today they are over 50 health and hospital companies associated with Fiaso who adhere to the document.

