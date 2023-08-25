Paris, all the first editions of the writer Alexandre Dumas to be auctioned. Also on sale is “The Three Musketeers” from 1844

PARIS. An unprecedented collection dedicated to the work of the French writer Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870), assembled by bibliophiles Geneviève and Jean-Paul Kahn, will be auctioned on September 27 by the Artcurial house in Paris. The sale catalog includes over 240 original first editions of books by Dumas: more than 80 novels (including “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo) but also plays, short stories, travel diaries and historical essays. Among the lots stand out “The Vicomte de Bragelonne” estimated at 10,000 – 15,000 euros, but also several manuscripts, particularly in relation to his Garibaldian epic, including “La vérité sur l’affaire d’Aspromonte”, estimated at 6,000 – 8,000 euros. it also presents exceptional pieces: the unique copy on parchment of the “Grand Dictionnaire de cuisine”, a monumental work on gastronomy and the last book by Dumas on Robin Hood whose existence was doubted by bibliographers (estimate 20,000 – 25,000 euros). catalog also the original edition of “The Three Musketeers” of 1844 (estimate 10,000 – 15,000 euros) and the manuscript of “The Alchemist”, a drama in five acts written with Gérard de Nerval, illustrated by Isabey, Masson, Dauzats, Boulanger and Dupré and offered to the Tsar of Russia Nicolas I (estimate 60,000 – 80,000 euros). The collection also includes a series of works by Alexandre Dumas Figlio, including the famous “The Lady of the Camellias” (estimate 5,000 – 6,000 euros).

