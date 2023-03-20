Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Monday, March 20, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Monday, March 20

The vitality you have will infect others. Beware of excessive activity, it could cause you some health scare.

aquarium in health

Don’t share compromising secrets, you might regret it in the future. Preserve your privacy and that of your loved ones.

aquarius in love

This is not the time to propose changes in the relationship. Opportunity to turn the page. What follows can be special.

aquarius in the money

Improve your economic situation thanks to the help of your closest relatives. If you have investments that do not perform as expected, it is time to cancel them.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.