On the sidelines of the “Eastern Women’s Team” activities, framework agreements for cooperation with African parties were signed on Friday, March 17, at the headquarters of the state of the eastern region, which aim to enhance cooperation with friendly and partner countries.

– A framework agreement for cooperation between the East and the Nyari province of Congo

– A framework agreement for cooperation between the eastern region and the Maradi region in Niger

– A framework agreement for cooperation between the East and the North CTD in Cameroon

– A framework agreement for cooperation between the eastern region and the region of Gaba in Mauritania

– A framework agreement for cooperation between the East and the Analangerofou region in Madagascar
– A framework agreement for cooperation between the eastern region and the province of Ndzouani in the Union of the Comoros

