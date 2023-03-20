Home News In Valledupar, a man and a teenager were shot by some thieves
In Valledupar, a man and a teenager were shot by some thieves

by admin
In Valledupar, a man and a teenager were shot by some thieves

Two people, including a teenager, were shot in the middle of a robbery that occurred in isolated events in Valledupar.
The first victim was Jhonatan Alexander Duarte Araque, wounded with a firearm at groin height by two motorcycle subjects who robbed him.

Duarte Araque was as a user in the Olympic laundry located diagonally from the Sierra Nevada Olímpica when he was approached by criminals. They intimidated him and took a gold chain from him, but when they fled they fired a shot.

Duarte was transferred to the Erasmo Clinic where he underwent surgery. His state of health is reserved.

THE OTHER CASE

Similarly, a 15-year-old adolescent was struck in the left hand, apparently with a traumatic weapon by a criminal in the El Amparo neighborhood.

“The minor tries to knock the subject off the motorcycle and he activates the weapon, causing the injury to his index finger,” said a judicial source.

The offender fled with a Xiaomi cell phone that he took from the teenager.
The minor was transferred to a care center and is in stable health.

