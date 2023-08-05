“Closer to the Cyclone” an initiative for the fans

Centro Deportivo Olmedo has launched the initiative called “Closer to the Cyclone” with the aim of bringing its fans closer to the good present that the Riobambeño team is experiencing.

This innovative activity has the support of the Fibra Telecom company and seeks to provide fans with the unique opportunity to live the experience of sharing a concentration with the first team and being an active part of the atmosphere prior to the match. Olmedo fans will have the opportunity to experience an unforgettable day upon arrival at the stadium on the team bus, sharing with the players and coaching staff during the journey. This proximity to the squad will allow fans to see first-hand the preparations and motivation of the team before each commitment.

Once in the stadium, the lucky participants of “Más Cerca del Ciclón” will be able to live the emotions of the Olmedo vs. Daquilema commitment from the edge of the field. This unique experience will allow them to feel the intensity of the game from just a few meters away, immersing themselves in the very heart of the action. The main objective of this initiative is to strengthen the bond between the team and its fans through unusual experiences. “Más Cerca del Ciclón” seeks to reward the support of the fans and reward them with a unique experience that will remain engraved in their hearts. Centro Deportivo Olmedo is committed to maintaining a close relationship with its fans, and this activity represents another step in that direction. The club’s board of directors has worked together with Fibra Telecom as a sponsor to offer this opportunity to fans and continue strengthening the team’s identity and pride.