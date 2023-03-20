Home Sports Triple double for Nikola Jokic, Denver finds revenge on the Nets
Triple double for Nikola Jokic, Denver finds revenge on the Nets

Triple double for Nikola Jokic, Denver finds revenge on the Nets

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to victory over the Brooklyn Nets (108-102) with a triple double of 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 28 points and nine rebounds. Jamal Murray had 20 of his 25 points in the first quarter.

The Nuggets, in crisis in recent games, dominated most of the match. And when the Nets late comeback from -20, Porter responded with a three-point shot to solidify the lead.

Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, for the Nets as they look to hold on to a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Last week, the Nets won 122-120.

