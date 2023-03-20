Jelisaveta Orašanin opened her soul and spoke about her friends, close colleagues, but also revealed how she opposed her older colleagues.

Jelisaveta Orašanin recently “knocked everyone off their feet” with brutal shots from the Maldives in miniature bikinis. The popular actress showed off her sculpted body, and as she pointed out, sport is an integral part of her life, which she has been doing since childhood. She graduated from the Sports High School because she trained rowing for seven years, and she also attended a music school. In addition to her many talents, Jelisaveta points out that she knew from an early age that her calling was acting.

After the sports gymnasium, she entered FDU, where she met her current colleagues, with whom she immediately became close and remained inseparable until today. Jelisaveta is one of those who nurtures friendships, but she admits that she sometimes loses friends overnight. She points out that she likes when someone is honest with her, but that she has a hard time accepting criticism even from those closest to her. She does not like it when colleagues with whom she is not close criticize her so far she has been in a situation where she even had to answer twice.

“I really experienced various things from colleagues, what at the beginning, what when I got married, and then some comments, but then exactly what we talked about a little while ago: ‘How tall are you…’, so I say: ‘Look at yourself’, I always answer like that, with the same measure. Then they will be ashamed so they say: ‘How can you tell me that I am your older colleague?’, ‘Well, how can you say such a thing to me, where did you get the right to say those horrible things that you just said, those hostile things’, and then they say to me: ‘I said it to you out of the best intentions’, just don’t do it with the best intentions, I don’t need it, I have my own circle of people. But, as for the specific people I’m surrounded by, I’m really lucky to have wonderful colleagues,” said Jelisaveta in the show “Balkansko ulicom” and added:

“What I said now, this example happened to me twice in my life, and I had over 12 premieres and I know almost all my colleagues live and they are all wonderful. I’m not someone who is conflicted, and I don’t have a problem with someone telling me something, this is good for you, this is not good. I don’t interfere with other people in their roles, I believe that these things happen when you feel some rivalry, I don’t compete with anyone, I’m just with myself, I have my own. I even had experience, I won’t name the director but he is known for yelling at the actors, I did a play with him, he didn’t raise his voice at me, not because I’m terrible, he’s my director, I listened, he tells me what to do, I do it, or I say: ‘Look at this I don’t agree’, but probably some approach with the attitude: ‘What do you want me to…’, and then this one: ‘What do you want me to do…’ and when there is some kind of conflict from the strata, then I believe that it happens”.

Jelisaveta points out that she tries to avoid conflict whenever possible – “No, I avoid it. I never had an argument with my best friends, I say of course what bothers me, or when I felt okay, we just have that kind of relationship, but somehow I always do everything in moderation. When I need to argue, I argue a lot, when I need to stand behind someone, I argue twice as much as I would normally react, but since I am a person, my psychologist and I are now working on it, so that when I get annoyed I can’t stop myself, then I really try to avoid those conflicts, then like ugh, I count to three, and after three days or 15 minutes after I’ve washed myself, I say through some filter properly. I think that people don’t really care what you really think, and that we won’t become better people if we say everything, and that sometimes something needs to be kept and that it’s not okay to say everything that’s on your mind because someone just likes it, wants it and it is his way and his choice and I stick to it, even in my ears”.

To the question does she have friends who disappointed her the actress said: “There is, of course, yes, of course there isn’t. I was in a lot of pain, but somehow that sort of purge comes when you have children, because you have less time for yourself, and then less time for those superficial acquaintances that we all go through, which is completely normal. And then this sort of purge happens, as if we are inseparable and then only overnight goodbye. I can’t bear it very hard, but what can be done”.

