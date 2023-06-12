Ferrari: Giovinazzi wins and is moved at Le Mans – News

news-txt”>

Among the drivers of the Ferrari crew who went down in the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as winner of the centenary race, there was also Antonio Giovinazzi who, together with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, drove the 499P in the sports enterprise. Behind so much effort however, there is the man who is moved, as he revealed to us, given that he hadn’t won since 2016, in GP2, in the Spa race. A man who went through the purgatory of difficult years before returning to savor the success: “I cried because there were so many sacrifices behind it, so many disappointing years, but in the end it’s enough to believe in life”. And we must believe, he reminds us, even in the team, because Ferrari, he explains, did something special today: just think that the 499P was not there a year ago, given that it was put on the track in July.

Someone asks a bit mischievously if the team expected victory, and Giovinazzi explains that he, as a driver, and Ferrari, as a team, must always believe in it. He adds that the team was aware that they had a fast car, but the aspect that worried him the most was that linked to reliability which, fortunately, didn’t let the red one down, and a team that did nothing wrong. And making mistakes was easy especially in the first stint, because he – he explains – “I was on slick tires and found myself in a downpour”.

Now, after enjoying this victory, won together with Calado and Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi is concentrated on Monza where he wants to make the Ferrari fans proud.