Ferrari, Leclerc and Sainz 4th and 5th in the Canadian GP. Verstappen equals Senna

MONTREAL – Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prixninth round of the world championship F1. Race as an absolute ruler for the two-time world champion with Red Bull, who conquers victory number 41 equaling the legend Ayrton Senna. Rounding out the podium are Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, ahead of the excellent ones Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, who had started tenth and eleventh respectively: the SF-23 finally appeared to be growing, until finishing not too far from the rivals of Mercedes and Aston Martin, but paying for the certainly not positive results in the troubled qualifying sessions on Saturday. Linear race on the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve, apart from the accident involving George Russell on the twelfth lap, which caused the safety car: the Briton was able to continue the race, only to have to retire about ten laps from the end.
F1, the order of arrival of the Canadian GP
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
- Alexander AlbonWilliams
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
- Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
- Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
- Nyck DeVries (AlphaTauri)
OUT
Logan Sargeant (Williams)
George Russell (Mercedes)
