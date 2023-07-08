Home » Fiab Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Fiab Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3279/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14546/2022 Fiab Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the relevant regional and/or provincial Health Service Bodies, Johnson & Johnson Medical spa and against IM*Medical Sas di Ivan Maini & C.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 95.5 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 467.6 Kb)

Instance (PDF 185.8 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.65 Mb)

See also  49-euro ticket, nuclear phase-out, more net: the most important changes in April

You may also like

The Holistic Approach: Taking Care of the Abdomen...

Juve prepares the surprise, Rovella the key

Here’s how record heat affects mental health and...

Commitment to Healthcare: Piedmont Region and Trade Unions...

The fire at the RSA reopens the emergency...

The Tour of Health – Medicine stops in...

The Role of Nutrition in Promoting Healthy Blood...

Danger to life in the heat: Never leave...

Medicine and Nursing Dominate as Most Requested Degrees...

Excess protein: why it shouldn’t be underestimated and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy