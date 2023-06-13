Filters, vitamins and minerals, sun protection is tailor-made – Medicine

news-txt”>

The incidence of skin tumors is constantly increasing but the development of new therapies and diagnostic techniques allow for ever better management.

However, protection from the sun remains the cornerstone of prevention and, just like treatments, this too is becoming more and more ‘tailored’. Thanks to numerous researches in the dermatological field, sunscreens have been developed that are suitable for everyone. The point is taken by the congress of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, underway in Naples.

Sun exposure is a risk factor for all types of skin cancers, such as melanoma or basal cell carcinoma. “In recent years, numerous chemical and physical sunscreens have been developed – explains Alessia Villani, Researcher at the Dermatological Clinic of the University of Naples Federico II. There is the addition of any protective factors such as nicotinamide or vitamins”, such as C “There are filters with or without fragrances, and with various levels of photoprotection; with or without minerals such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and with different methods of administration, such as sprays or creams. There are also specific products for skin with spots, with acne or with rosacea. All this allows us to have a tailor-made formulation for everyone”.

The therapeutic options have also expanded: they range from the simple clinical examination to the use of the dermatoscope, from total body mapping to the so-called Tac of the moles. Furthermore, explains Massimiliano Scalvenzi, director of the Federico II’s Dermatology specialization school, “non-invasive diagnostic techniques have become increasingly precise, including in vivo confocal microscopy and Line-field Confocal Optical Coherence Tomography which allow the nature of a skin lesion with an accuracy similar to that of a histological examination but without surgical techniques”. Finally, Scalvenzi concludes, there are “new drugs that allow the management of inoperable skin cancers and advanced melanomas, from immunotherapy to targeted therapies, which allow the management of even metastatic skin cancers”.