The holidays begin, finally you can relax. But no, because the child gets sick. It often happens, as parents know very well that they leave with the supply of medicines in their suitcase hoping not to need them. Still, it is true. The change of environment, diet and routine can have consequences on the well-being of the little ones. But the causes of the Augustan illnesses (Covid aside) can also be found “in the decrease in attention of parents who, rightly, relax and are not as apprehensive as in the city”, he notes. Elena Bozzolapediatrician, national councilor and secretary of the Italian Society of Pediatrics.