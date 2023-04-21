Financial reserves of the health insurance funds still over 16 billion euros

According to the preliminary financial results for the first half of 2014, income of around 101.7 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 102.3 billion euros. The difference of around 630 million euros is largely due to the fact that the health insurers allowed their insured to participate in their high financial reserves through premiums and voluntary benefits. In the first half of the year, expenses for premium payments to health insurance members amounted to 393 million euros and expenses for voluntary statutory services (eg professional tooth cleaning, osteopathy) amounted to 124 million euros. In addition, in the first half of the year, the health insurance companies reported a total of 73 million euros in income reduction as part of the risk structure equalization between the health insurance companies. Without these special factors, the financial result for statutory health insurance (GKV) in the first half of the year was almost balanced with an expenditure volume of 102.3 billion euros.

The figures for the first half of the year indicate that the allocations that the health insurance companies will receive from the health fund will also be sufficient in 2014 to cover the anticipated expenses.