from the fight with the rival coach to a crazy celebration

In a match that had everything, Fernando Gago lived intensely the triumph of Racing against Aucas by 3 to 2 for the Copa Libertadores in the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

The Academy won 2 to 0 at 17 minutes but the second half started badly and they tied it. With 15 minutes to go, the local coach argued with the visiting coach, Cesar Farias.

The former coach of the Venezuelan and Bolivian national teams angrily protested to the fourth referee and Gago intervened. Farías wanted to take it out and the former Boca player put a hand on his shoulder which angered the Venezuelan.

SPICY DUEL IN AVELLANEDA! GAGO AND FARIAS, FACE TO FACE.

Both exchanged harsh words and the coach of Aucas He asked the Argentine to “not touch it”. Then she insulted him from a distance and Gago disagreed with a surprised face

After much suffering and the controversial expulsion of Maxi Moralez through the VAR, Racing won it with an unusual goal against of the visiting team.

GAGO EXPLODED AFTER THE THIRD GOAL OF THE ACADEMY!

With the 3 a 2 the relief came and Gago celebrated wildly as seldom seen. The coach arrived questioned, with two defeats and the draw against Independiente in the classic.

Anyway, for the Copa Libertadores he added his second victory and leads Group A. On Thursday, May 4, they will host Flamengo, led by Jorge Sampaoli.



