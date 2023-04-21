Home » Next Monday a new contingent of workers will leave for Canada
The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, reported that a new contingent of Salvadoran workers will leave for Canada next Monday.

“We are placing many workers here in the country, but we are also opening the doors in Canada”, he highlighted.

The official indicated that both job opportunities are decent and legal. “Today no one should risk their life in a river or desert,” he assured.

Salvadorans who are looking for a job opportunity can send their Curriculum Vitae to the email: [email protected]

Recently, Rolando Castro has met with hundreds of businessmen from the 14 departments of the country, with the aim of promoting employability programs and bringing job opportunities to those who need it most.

