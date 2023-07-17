Home » Fire at Catania airport, flames extinguished but flights suspended – breaking latest news
Health

Fire at Catania airport, flames extinguished but flights suspended – breaking latest news

by admin
Fire at Catania airport, flames extinguished but flights suspended – breaking latest news

Fear in the night in the Vincenzo Bellini international airport. A fire hit the lower part of the airport. The flames were tamed by the firefighters at the end of an operation described as “delicate and demanding”. There are no serious injuries, just a few people intoxicated by smoke. Flights were suspended until at least 8am on Monday morning.

The first distress call came to the Fire Department’s Operations Room at 11:29pm. Firefighters and fire trucks arrived at the scene immediately. The fire was contained and extinguished by the fire brigade teams, who also intervened from the headquarters of the provincial command of Catania. But the air terminal, which was abandoned by those present in a hurry, was invaded by smoke.

“At one point they all started running away and shouting,” said a person present inside the airport contacted by the news site newsicilia.it. “Everyone was running away, pushing and crying. My first thought was that someone had pulled out a gun. Then he yells at her: ‘out, out, out’. We all went outside and in a short time a cloud of black smoke covered the structure, then the light went out».

See also  Head of AEMP wanted for acute and emergency hospital

You may also like

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Protective Measures for Vulnerable Populations During Heat Waves

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy