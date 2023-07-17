A married couple died in Majorca | Info

They got married, and then went on a honeymoon from which they never returned.

A yoga teacher from Edinburgh has died two months after her husband died from a gas leak during their honeymoon. Mary Somerville (39) was found on May 6 lying unconscious next to her husband Jamie Carsey (40) at the family’s holiday home in Majorca. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but it was too late for him. A few days later, Meri was transferred to a hospital in Edinburgh, where she unfortunately died on July 2.

The newly married couple went to Majorca after the wedding and stayed in a house in the Cala Mesquida resort. But it was too late when it was discovered that the refrigerator in the apartment was broken, which caused a gas leak, Kurir writes. This resulted in the emission of carbon monoxide which eventually caused the death of both spouses.

“Mrs. Somerville is passed away peacefully eight weeks after the tragic accident in Majorca”, the funeral company announced. Local newspaper Ultima Hora previously reported that they the newlyweds got married two weeks before the tragedy. They were supposed to go on a boat trip on the fateful day, and the alarm was raised when they didn’t show up.

Those closest to her described the former bank worker and yoga and meditation teacher as a “special soul” who was an inspiration to everyone. She was also a talented harpist who often played at events organized by the Edinburgh Interfaith Association.

Kersey was an analyst for a Scottish investment management company. He is a native of Spain but moved to Great Britain as a child. Somerville’s funeral will be held at Inverness Crematorium.

