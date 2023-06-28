Catalan feminists win the battle for toplessness in the pool

Forbidden to prohibit topless in the pool, the Generalitat of Catalonia recalls this – with an official communication sent to the town halls, appealing to the law for equality approved in 2020.

It is the result of the battle waged by the feminists of the group “Mugrons lliures”, or “free nipples”, who for two summers have denounced the non-application of the government device which provides for the freedom to go topless, to breastfeed and to wear totally opaque swimsuits (like burkinis) inside municipal swimming pools.

“No municipal ordinance that prohibits these three practices will be applied”, recalls the Generalitat as stated in the document shared on social media by activists against discrimination against female bodies.

