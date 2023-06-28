Home » Industry revenues fall: -1.8% in April
Industry revenues fall: -1.8% in April

Second consecutive monthly decline. A slowdown which also affects the trend data and which worsens when looking at volumes, thus eliminating the price-effect numbers.

As happened for industrial production, the surveys on sales of manufacturing companies in April are also not positive.

Istat estimates that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, decreases by 1.8% in economic terms, recording a negative trend on both markets (-2.5% on the domestic market and -0.5% on the foreign one). In the February-April quarter, the overall index decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter (-0.1% on the domestic market and -1.3% on the foreign market).

With reference to the main groupings of industries, in April the seasonally adjusted turnover indices show a cyclical decrease for consumer goods (-1.0%), capital goods (-2.2%), intermediate goods (- 2.8%), while a slight increase was recorded for energy (+1.9%).

The annual comparison is also bad, with almost identical data: turnover falls in trend terms by 1.8%, with declines of 2.5% on the domestic market and 0.4% on the foreign market.

