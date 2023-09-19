First Death from West Nile Virus Reported in New Jersey as Cases Rise in 2023

New Jersey Records First Death from West Nile Virus

New Jersey health officials have reported the state’s first death attributed to the West Nile virus. The Garden State has recorded eight cases of West Nile neuroinvasive disease, a serious and sometimes fatal illness, with six of those patients hospitalized. The death occurred in Bergen County.

Authorities have alerted residents to expect more cases as West Nile virus activity appears to be higher in 2023 due to a combination of heat and rain. New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette emphasized the need to manage the mosquito population and eliminate suitable habitats to protect public health. Measures such as getting rid of standing water in gardens and covering or turning over containers that may hold water for several days can help prevent mosquito breeding.

Citizens are advised to use insect repellent and limit outdoor exposure during peak mosquito activity, especially between dusk and dawn, according to Dr. Kaitlan Baston, New Jersey’s acting health commissioner.

In New York City, 14 confirmed cases of West Nile virus, including encephalitis, meningitis, or acute facial paralysis, have been reported this year, with three infections occurring on Staten Island. Three new cases have been reported in the past week, according to data from the city’s Health Department.

West Nile virus typically causes symptoms such as fever, body aches, joint pain, and fatigue in about 20% of cases. While most people recover completely, fatigue and weakness can persist for several weeks or even months. In rare cases, approximately one in every 150 infected individuals develops neuroinvasive West Nile disease, which affects the central nervous system and can be fatal.

The New York City Health Department has been conducting larvicide and adulticide treatments on Staten Island since the start of mosquito season to control the mosquito population. The public is urged to report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv for further information about West Nile virus.

