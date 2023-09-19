Home » With a great goal from Ruiz, Millonarios beat DIM 1-0
News

With a great goal from Ruiz, Millonarios beat DIM 1-0

by admin
With a great goal from Ruiz, Millonarios beat DIM 1-0

MIllonarios is beating Deportivo Independiente Medellín 1-0 on matchday 12 of the Betplay League.

At minute 27 of the match, Daniel Ruiz put the ‘ambassador’ team ahead, in a counter-attack Macalister Silva filtered the ball for the ex-santos of Brazil and he scored over goalkeeper Chunga, silenced Atanasio Girardot.

With the usual 4-2-3-1, those led by Gamnero look for good ball handling, good triangulations and putting the scorer Leonardo Castro in front of Chunga’s goal.

Meanwhile, the team led by Alfredo Arias, looks for clean results in its inmates and that important connection with the third sector of the field.

News in development…

See also  Covid: USA, definitive green light at third dose for the frail

You may also like

The Second National Vocational Skills Competition Showcases Cutting-Edge...

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have been released...

Collided cars entered the market in Çorum –...

The Search for the Missing F-35 Fighter Plane...

Prosecuted for bringing false reports to a Quibdó...

Are Wedding Banquets Becoming a Pre-Made Dish Extravaganza?

Depictions of animal tracks as a rich source...

Frightening earthquake in Japan

Tragic Shooting in Florida: 14-Year-Old Detained for Killing...

Camilo Quiroz receives full receptivity in towns in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy