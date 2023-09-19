With a great goal from Ruiz, Millonarios beat DIM 1-0

MIllonarios is beating Deportivo Independiente Medellín 1-0 on matchday 12 of the Betplay League.

At minute 27 of the match, Daniel Ruiz put the ‘ambassador’ team ahead, in a counter-attack Macalister Silva filtered the ball for the ex-santos of Brazil and he scored over goalkeeper Chunga, silenced Atanasio Girardot.

With the usual 4-2-3-1, those led by Gamnero look for good ball handling, good triangulations and putting the scorer Leonardo Castro in front of Chunga’s goal.

Meanwhile, the team led by Alfredo Arias, looks for clean results in its inmates and that important connection with the third sector of the field.

News in development…

