Verona: Baroni, "great performance in the first half against Bologna" – Football

Verona: Baroni, “great performance in the first half against Bologna” – Football

“Great performance especially in the first half. Folorunsho can play inside and Duda has the quality to play further forward. Bologna are a quality team, they have excellent dribbling and I must say that in the first half we did really well.” This was stated by Verona coach Marco Baroni at the end of the 0-0 draw against Bologna.


“In the second half we had difficulties because we had to manage three injuries and therefore it was logical to suffer. But we fought, never gave up. I have to congratulate the team. Despite the difficulties we always remained in the game with a great spirit of sacrifice. It’s a important point against a Bologna team that will be a protagonist of the championship”, concluded Baroni.

