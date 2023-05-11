Simple, we have to play it to the end – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, MAY 11 – “We can and must play it to the end. We met up again the next morning for the match against Cremonese to metabolize the defeat and not spend a week brooding. Now we have nothing left to lose and I hope this will help us bring home the result from Saturday.” These are the words with which Leonardo Semplici urges Spezia to seek a salvation that has now become really complicated. Verona’s fourth from last place is 3 points away, but the direct clash against Lecce, expected in two weeks, does not exclude the possibility of reaching the Salento team today with 4 points. In the meantime, there is Milan on Saturday, fresh from the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, with whom to try and bring home points that would be fundamental.



“There are just a few games left, but there is great unity in the team and the desire not to give up until the end,” said Semplici.



I saw them well this week, aware of the fact that we are facing a team that is playing in the Champions League semi-final.



Either way, we have to be able to get results.”



Zurkowski is back, although not one hundred percent, while Nzola is fully recovered. “Let’s evaluate whether to have him play together with Shomurodov, they are two forwards that could be completed.



Let’s see if there will be this possibility. In preparation for the race I said not to think about the importance of the race but only to do one’s job. Cancel the pressure”.



In Italy there is the American president Philip Platek, who met the team and established a prize for salvation. “The club is doing everything to keep us calm – concludes Semplici -. There is the salvation prize, but we don’t play for that. There are responsible guys, who know what they would lose from a sporting point of view in case of relegation”. (HANDLE).

