Benin: #72hdublog, blogging as a tool for democratic development – Challenges of the century

Blogging is still a great online means of expression open to everyone. How can we make it a tool for sustainable development today with current generations? On the occasion of World Blog Day, the Association of Bloggers of Benin (Ab-Benin) held the 2023 edition of « #72hdublog » around this issue. Three days of activity to train young people in digital technology and to explore different issues linked to both sustainable development and the public responsibility of bloggers, in the company of experts.

Citizen engagement in the digital age

Digital technology is essential in all areas of life. As for social activism, it is undergoing changes with the evolution of the web and social media. The first act of #72hdublog, focused on “citizen engagement in the digital age: campaigning constructively”. A webinar which brought together digital players and various connected communities under the direction of Lorraine Quenum, a Beninese blogger. We can remember that “citizen engagement already consists of a citizen who decides to invest in a cause without necessarily expecting compensation. » A definition put forward by the doctor Wenceslas Mahoussi specialist in IT, digital and media practices.

We cannot approach the theme of this webinar without providing a conceptual clarification of citizen engagement. According to the Doctor @gmahoussicitizen engagement already consists of a citizen who decides to invest in a cause without necessarily expecting compensation.… pic.twitter.com/SdB3Md6pAx — Bloggers from Benin (@ab_benin) August 29, 2023

According to the panelists, getting involved online requires some knowledge. You must master the use of the internet, know how to express yourself on social networks and be able to create an online community. Digital technology sheds light on civic engagement and brings “followers” ​​to join a common cause, but this tool is not without constraints. We need to know how to manage disinformation, cyberharassment, lack of freedom of expression online, inequalities and the problem of digital inclusion, which are problems highlighted by the speakers.

Online, it is important to protect yourself. According to the speakers, these problems must be integrated into a dynamic of digital engagement and it is therefore necessary to master certain important points: “adjust the security settings, read the confidentiality policies and avoid clicking on any link” as proposed Rachad Sanoussi environmental activist. Doctor Wenceslas Mahoussi believes that it is crucial to structure your digital identity and constantly maintain good digital hygiene. The responsibility of leaders and citizens must be engaged, according to Bénédicta Aloakinnou President of the Young Girl Actress Development Foundation (Fjad). She makes it known that it is up to the State to protect digital rights and online data.

Citizen engagement using digital tools is an excellent way to influence community change. However, it is up to each individual to make their contribution to sustainable development.

Digital technology is of great importance in promoting the civic engagement of young people. With the evolution of new information and communication technologies, digital technology serves as a gateway to online engagement, although it can also take place offline… pic.twitter.com/yb6gcs4NNU — Bloggers from Benin (@ab_benin) August 29, 2023

Blogging, an effective way to heal democracy

Blogging to heal West African democracies? This is the question of act two of these #72hdublog through an X-Space which brought together young actors from blogging, the web, journalism, law and those who work for the sustainability of democracy in the sub -region.

Listen to Twitter Space

Blogging is a great way of digital expression. On the web, the blog can be a useful and impactful tool. Beyond this definition, Maurice Thantan, journalist and ex-blogger of Mondoblog, believes that it is important for the blog to have an impact on public debate, in particular on questions of democracy. About it, Glory Cyriaque Houssoua human rights specialist, observes that in Guinea (to blog) political excesses constitute acts of dysfunction which slow down the system of governance. “The dishonesty of political actors, who become the enemies of democracy once elected, when they confiscate power, leads to the absence of the State in certain communities. This democratic drift generates injustices and inequalities” according to Sheikh Fallpresident of AfricTivistes. Faced with these examples of democratic abuses, the blogger has his role to play.

#Gabon. As we said on Tuesday in our Space on the excesses of West African democracies, the problem is not so much democracy itself but rather lies in the failure of the men and women called upon to manage public affairs. https://t.co/RK3AZopfvs — Glory HOSSOU 🇧🇯🇹🇬🇸🇳🇨🇮🇲🇱 (@CyriaqueGlory) August 30, 2023

Faced with these abuses, blogging seems to be a useful tool for healing democracy. “In all ideals of democracy, the active participation of populations in debates is essential. So, blogging will help this participation so that everyone’s voice is heard,” says Maurice Thantan before explaining that “the traditional channels which contribute to the vitality of democracy have been progressively captured by political actors” .

Thus, blogging, which is only a simple digital tool, presents itself as an alternative for making new voices heard. Unfortunately, in certain countries bloggers are faced with problems: non-enjoyment of their freedom of expression online, legal proceedings for violation of the digital code, etc. In this context of restriction of freedoms, Maurice Thantan calls for strength of conviction by relying in particular on solidarity networks. The questions of the professionalization of bloggers, their training and their documentation were also suggested by the speakers. During these three days of exchanges, Emmanuel Gansepresident from AB-Beninet Bello’s consent blogger journalist, were the bearers of these proposals.

Impressed by the quality of the debates and proposals shared in the discussion space initiated by @ab_benin within the framework of #72hdublog. Each of us has the power to act and bring positive change to our society. Let’s not miss this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/0rDcy63Bcx — Joël Arsène Noumonvi (@jnoumonvii) August 29, 2023

Training young Beninese people in digital professions

The #72hdublog didn’t stop at online discussions. A team of young digital experts headed by Emmanuel Ganse was deployed in the commune of Dogbo, mother town of the Couffo department (southwest of Benin). During this training day, around thirty young people from the city were equipped with digital careers that hold the promise of the future. These include community management, graphics, digital communication, web writing and digital marketing. Establishing yourself online requires understanding the laws that govern digital technology in Benin.

Benin put to the test of terrorism

Furthermore, it must also be emphasized that sustainable development requires total tranquility. Ab-Benin did not fail to explore the issue of terrorism that the country and the sub-region face. “The sovereignty of West African States in the face of terrorism” is the last theme which brought together around a hundred young people from Cotonou. With the experts Landry Angelo Adelakoun et Christelle Medahothe problem was addressed and proposals were made to stem the terrorist threat that weakens Benin and neighboring states.

Echoes of #72hdublog Light on the ultimate act: the cocktail debate! The sovereignty of West African states put to the test of terrorism! It is around this very striking theme that more than 100 young people gathered at the Chant d’oiseau de Cotonou to participate in a cocktail… pic.twitter.com/JcxnGpPVQf — Bloggers from Benin (@ab_benin) September 3, 2023

The #72hdublog were rich in various activities, which contributed to awakening the citizenship of young people. But, also to sharpen online content creators for a more democratic and sustainable world.

Médard CLOBECHI

