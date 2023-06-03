Home » Strait of Taiwan, near collision between American and Chinese warships – breaking latest news
World

by admin
A Chinese warship came a step away from the collision, just over 100 meters from the US destroyer Us Chung-Hoon, engaged in a joint Canada-US activity on freedom of navigation across the Taiwan Strait.

The news is reported by Global Newsbased on the testimony of a reporter traveling on HMCS Montreal, the Canadian frigate that participated in the mission, which takes place from May 25 in the South China Sea.

According to the reconstruction, the Chinese unit set course to cut off the bow of the US destroyer whose crew advised by radio to change course to avoid the collision.

