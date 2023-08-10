First Human Case of Nile Fever (West Nile Disease) Reported in Olbia: Prevention Measures Urged

First Human Case of Nile Fever Reported in Olbia, Sardinia

An 86-year-old man, residing in Olbia, has been hospitalized in the John Paul II hospital after being diagnosed with Nile fever, also known as West Nile Disease. This is the first known human case of the virus in Gallura, a region in Sardinia. The confirmation came following tests conducted at the Aou of Cagliari reference laboratory.

The patient was admitted with symptoms of fever, cognitive problems, and motor difficulties. However, doctors report that he is now showing overall improvement, especially neurologically. He is currently receiving supportive care, including physiotherapy rehabilitation, and is under close monitoring by medical professionals.

The Hygiene and Public Health Service (Sisp) of the One Health Department of Prevention of the Local Health Authority of Gallura has swiftly initiated all necessary prevention and control actions outlined in the 2020-2025 National Arbovirus Plan and the Directives of the Department of Hygiene and Health and Social Assistance of the Region of Sardinia.

As part of these actions, the Province has carried out regular disinfection of high-risk areas based on the territory mapping. The One Health Department, in collaboration with the Sisp and the Animal Health Service, has implemented integrated measures to ensure the well-being of people, animals, and the environment.

The Gallura Local Health Authority has been actively conducting surveillance for Arbovirus diseases through its Animal Health Service. This includes searching for the virus in target species, such as dead birds.

West Nile Disease, caused by the Arbovirus family, can manifest as flu-like symptoms with gastrointestinal involvement or more severe neuroinvasive forms, such as encephalopathies and meningoencephalitis. The elderly and immunosuppressed individuals are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

The virus is mainly transmitted through the Culex pipiens mosquito. To prevent transmission, the Hygiene and Public Health Service emphasizes the importance of individual protection measures. These include applying insect repellent, wearing light-colored clothing that covers the body, using mosquito nets, and eliminating any small water collections or objects that may attract mosquitoes.

The ASL Gallura urges residents to take these preventive measures seriously in order to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce the risk of further infections.

