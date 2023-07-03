Fit in old age: the most important nutrients for a long life

Nutrients are particularly important for older people in particular, as they help to compensate for age-related changes in the body and to maintain good health.

A balanced diet with an adequate supply of vitamins, minerals and trace elements can prevent age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, dementia and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, nutrients support the immune system, promote muscle strength and improve cognitive function, which increases general well-being in old age.

But which nutrients are particularly important for a long life?

Macro & micronutrients: The body needs these nutrients

Since in most cases the body is not able to produce nutrients on its own, it is necessary to ingest them in sufficient quantities through daily food intake.

The required nutrients can be divided into two categories: macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients include fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, which are made up of amino acids. Micronutrients, on the other hand, include various vitamins, minerals, trace elements and enzymes.

Each individual nutrient fulfills a specific function and is dependent on the others. When even one of these nutrients is deficient, it affects the ability of the others to function properly.

This can lead to impairment of the performance and energy supply of the cells. There may be disturbances in the course of bodily functions that influence each other.

Vitamins that are particularly important in old age

According to a study carried out at the Helmholtz Zentrum München, half of the German population over the age of 65 has a vitamin D deficiency in their blood. In addition, every fourth elderly person suffers from a lack of vitamin B12. Other vitamins and minerals that are often found in insufficient amounts in the blood of the elderly have also been identified. These include folic acid, magnesium, calcium and the trace elements selenium, zinc and iron. In addition, these three vitamins are particularly important for older people:

Vitamin D: The human body is able to produce vitamin D or calciferol itself, but only under the influence of sunlight. This vitamin plays an important role in bone metabolism and is therefore particularly important, together with calcium and vitamin K, to prevent osteoporosis in old age. In addition, a lack of vitamin D can have noticeable effects on the immune system. Since few foods contain significant amounts of calciferol, such as salmon or offal, it is recommended that older people with little or no outdoor activity take vitamin D supplements.

B12: A widespread deficit among older people in Germany is a lack of vitamin B12. This deficiency often occurs due to a decrease in the production of sufficient stomach acid and certain enzymes in the small intestine that are necessary for the absorption of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is essential for a healthy nervous system and strong bones. A deficiency can increase the risk of dementia and should be carefully checked if Alzheimer’s is suspected. In addition, vitamin B12 is required to convert folic acid into its active form, which in turn ensures optimal cell division and oxygen supply in the body.

VITAMIN B9 / FOLIC ACID: The water-soluble substance folic acid plays an important role in growth processes, cell division and blood formation. A lack of folic acid increases the risk of arteriosclerosis. Vitamin B9 is found in abundance in green leafy vegetables, asparagus, soy, egg yolks and whole grains. However, it should be noted that folic acid is sensitive to oxidation. Therefore, the vegetables should not be stored for too long and gentle methods should be used during preparation. In cases of increased need, enriched table salt with folic acid can also be purchased.

Causes of nutrient deficiencies

A nutrient deficiency can have various causes, such as food allergies, diets, the regular consumption of ready meals or a vegetarian diet. This can mean that the body does not receive all the necessary vital substances in sufficient quantities.

The problem with this is that a nutrient deficiency occurs gradually and often goes unnoticed for a long time. In addition, some people have an increased need for nutrients due to special living conditions, such as older people, pregnant women or competitive athletes. Factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, taking medication, UV radiation, mobile phone and computer radiation, stress and lack of fluids and sleep can also lead to an increased need for nutrients that can hardly be covered by food alone.

Depending on the type of missing vitamins, minerals or trace elements, various symptoms can occur. Fatigue and an increased susceptibility to infections are often harbingers of an impending undersupply of nutrients. As soon as the nutrient balance is out of balance, the body sends out visible or tactile signals that need to be interpreted correctly.

We would like to point out that the connections in the body are complex and the intake of dietary supplements may require consultation with a doctor. Under no circumstances can the information provided here replace medical diagnosis and treatment.

