Fitness: endurance training? This is also more efficient

If you compare the fastest 100-meter runners with the best marathon runners in the world, one thing seems clear: if you want to lose weight, you should do endurance sports. Because while the muscle-packed sprinters look like extras from a gladiator film, you would rather treat the emaciated endurance athletes to a three-course meal. And it also sounds logical: Anyone who runs for hours burns more calories than someone whose athletic appearance is over after just ten seconds. Generations of those wanting to lose weight have therefore made endurance sports their means of choice. And in fact, sport with a high calorie consumption was considered the best, even the only effective way to get rid of kilos, even among experts. But a recent study is now doing away with this traditional wisdom.

