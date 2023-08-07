Seya Co., Ltd. Announces Launch of New Rhythm Game ‘Samba de Amigo: Let’s Go to the Shake Party’ on Apple Arcade

Seya Co., Ltd. Announces Launch of “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” on Apple Arcade

August 30, 2023 – Seya Co., Ltd., a leading gaming company, has announced that the highly anticipated rhythm action game, “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party,” will be released on the App Store subscription service, Apple Arcade. The game will be available for download starting August 30 (Wednesday).

“Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” is the latest addition to Sega’s popular rhythm game series, which allows players to swing maracas to the beat of popular songs from the 2000s. This new installment introduces a completely fresh gameplay experience for fans of the franchise. The game includes exclusive tracks like PSY’s “DADDY,” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” Fitz and the Tantrums’ “The Walker,” and over 40 hit songs from various genres that can only be played in this game. Moreover, players can expect continuous updates with new songs even after the game’s release.

Excitingly, “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” is the first game in the series to feature a story mode, promising an enhanced gameplay experience and added depth. Sega fans and rhythm game enthusiasts can look forward to immersing themselves in this captivating new mode.

Here are the key details of the game:

– Product Name: Samba de Amigo: Let’s Go Shake the Party

– Gaming Platform: Apple Arcade

– Release Date: August 30, 2023 (Wednesday)

– Game Language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese subtitles / English voice

– Game Genre: Rhythm Action

– Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

For more information about “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party”, you can visit the official website at asia.sega.com/sambadeamigo/cht/. To stay updated with the latest news and updates from Sega, you can follow their official Facebook page at facebook.com/sega.asiacs or subscribe to their YouTube channel at youtube.com/@SEGAasia.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of rhythm and music with “Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party” on Apple Arcade. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to swing to the beat of your favorite songs and experience the exhilaration of this highly anticipated game.

