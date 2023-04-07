Boston Scientific

April 11th is World Parkinson’s Day. Between seven and ten million people are affected worldwide. In Germany alone, 400,000 people live with Parkinson’s. Nevertheless, there are numerous misconceptions about living with the disease:

1. Parkinson’s “only” affects the musculoskeletal system

The most well-known symptoms are movement disorders and tremors. In addition, however, there are a number of non-motor symptoms, such as sleep disorders or impairment of cognitive abilities.

2. People with Parkinson’s can no longer work

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease, but the pace of development is usually slow. Therefore, many sufferers can continue to work with the right treatment.

3. If you have Parkinson’s, you can no longer do sports

In fact, an active lifestyle and exercise can preserve motor function. A study[1] from 2023 shows that aerobic exercise resulted in improved functional connectivity and cognitive control over brain regions. Sport also counteracted general brain atrophy.

4. People with Parkinson’s can no longer drive

Due to the progression of the disease, some people with Parkinson’s must eventually give up driving. However, with adaptive equipment, treatment, and regular testing, many sufferers can continue to drive in most countries.

5. Drugs are the only effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease

There is still no cure, but various established treatments can reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. In addition to medication, these include exercise therapies or minimally invasive procedures in the brain, such as deep brain stimulation (DBS). Electrodes are implanted in the brain, which are controlled by a small medical device. This so-called stimulator is permanently implanted in the chest and sends impulses to the brain where specific areas are stimulated to minimize symptoms.

