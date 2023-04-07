A week ago, Clara (83), a retiree from Cordoba, had to experience firsthand the violence and insecurity that permeates the city of Córdoba for months.

At least three people entered his building, located at 100 Jujuy Street, with the excuse of fumigating the property. The woman opened the door of her apartment, located on the ground floor, and in a few minutes she began to be dragged across the floor and ended up tied to a bed, with her mouth covered.

According to what he told Telefe Córdoba, the thieves asked him for money, but since he did not have “not even a peso” they stole jewelry and other belongings.

“They tied my hands and feet and they covered my mouth. Now I can’t eat. I have sore gums, “said the retiree. And she continued: “I’m afraid to go back to my apartment.”

The case was released this afternoon. The retiree is now living with one of her daughters, in the Vicor neighborhood.

“They beat me. I have bruises. My body aches,” the lady complained.

Another woman, who was with her, was also assaulted.

Once the thieves escaped, the women could be rescued. A 107 ambulance assisted them

“I can identify the thief who covered my mouth from here to the moon,” closed the retiree.

