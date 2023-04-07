Wealthy surnamed Yoo, accused of being behind the kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Gangnam, Seoul, has been arrested.

On the early morning of the 8th, Chief Judge Yoo Chang-hoon of the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr.

According to the police, Yoo is suspected of requesting the kidnapping and murder of the victim by giving the main culprit Lee Gyeong-won (35, arrested) money in the name of a down payment.

The police arrested Mr. Yoo at a department store in Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do on the 5th after securing the circumstances that Mr. Yoo and his wife handed 40 million won to Lee Kyung-woo on two occasions in 2021, and even after the crime.

However, Mr. and Mrs. Yoo are known to be denying allegations of superiority and financial relations with Lee Kyung-woo.