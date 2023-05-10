Home » Fixed Police stations in hospitals – Health
To contrast episodes of violence against healthcare personnel, permanent police posts could be created in hospitals. This is foreseen by a reformulated amendment to the bills decree approved in committee in the House. “In public hospital structures and those affiliated with an emergency-urgency service”, in consideration of the “user area and the level of risk of the structure”, fixed positions of the State Police can be set up for the “protection of order and of public safety”, prevention and repression of crimes, and to “ensure the safety” of health workers.

