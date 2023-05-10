Oil: prices fall on surprise increase in US inventories

I oil prices fell Wednesday, ending a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in US inventories sparked demand concerns and inflation data suggested US interest rates would remain elevated.

Brent crude fell 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.02.

In a possible sign of weakening demand, U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5, while gasoline inventories rose by 399,000 barrels, market sources reported on Tuesday. of the American Petroleum Institute.