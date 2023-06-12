Flat belly in view of summer: this is the detox ingredient that helps digestion after meals

Today we show you a summer ingredient that promotes post-meal digestion to get a flat stomach in view of the summer season.

Summer is approaching and with it the desire to show off a flat and toned stomach. If you’re looking for help to improve your digestion and achieve a slimmer silhouette, there’s a detox ingredient that could be right up your alley. This powerful ally associated with a balanced diet, it can help deflate the belly and promote the well-being of the digestive system. Let’s find out together what ingredient it is and how it can help you achieve your aesthetic and health goals.

When it comes to getting a flat stomach, there’s no silver bullet, but some natural substances can offer invaluable support. The detox ingredient we want to tell you about is just one of them. Thanks to its beneficial properties, it helps to stimulate digestion and reduce abdominal swelling. When combined with a healthy and balanced diet, regular intake of this ingredient can help purify the body and contribute to weight loss, allowing you to feel lighter and fitter for summer. Let’s find out how to integrate it into your diet to fully enjoy its benefits.

The perfect detox ingredient for summer

Host Faustine Bollaert shared her secret to good digestion after the holidays: apple cider vinegar. Following the example of the American influencer Emma Chamberlain, who loves this anti-swelling drink, she Faustine admits to drinking a glass of cider vinegar diluted in water every day. Despite its unappealing taste, this drink it has been shown to be effective in counteracting swelling problems caused by inflammation of the digestive system.

Making this detox drink at home is very simple: just mix half a spoonful of cider vinegar (10 ml) in a large volume of water (100 ml) and you’re done! If you want a spicier flavor, you can add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon or a pinch of cayenne pepper. A spoonful of honey can soften the drink and give it an antiseptic effect.

The positive effects of apple cider vinegar include improved digestion and detoxification of the intestines. Furthermore, it helps in weight loss and promotes the elimination of waste accumulated in our body. Thanks to the acetic acid present, it also helps regulate blood sugar by slowing down the digestion of carbohydrates and increasing the absorption of glucose. It is important, however, to be careful of excessive consumption of apple cider vinegar due to its acidity, which could cause discomfort. It is advisable to limit the intake to a maximum of twice a day and make sure to dilute it adequately.