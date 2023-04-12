Home Health Healthcare, “let’s save the right to health also with a “Solidarity Fund” for the victims of medical malpractice”: alarm from the Consumer Movement
Health

by admin
The Consumer Movement joins the cry of alarm from health professionals and citizens “Let’s save our national health service”, not heard by the institutions.

«Universalism? Equality? Solidarity? In truth – reports the lawyer Laila Perciballi, consultant to the healthcare of Consumer Movement and committed to promoting the values ​​of the health professions – the report of the Gimbe Foundation confirms the disastrous situation in which public health finds itself between endless waiting lists, lack of personnel, increasingly deep territorial gap, inexorable advance of the private sector, inaccessible innovations and renunciation of care for the elderly and the most disadvantaged families».

Scholarship effect: young doctors fleeing to Northern Healthcare. Autonomy alert

In addition, the needs of salute given that, in addition to the problem of the elderly and the frail, there are thousands of “hikikomori”, adolescents defined as “withdrawn” who spend their days locked up in their rooms. «Unfortunately we are witnessing a real cancellation of the constitutional right to health which also concerns the psychological and social sphere – underlines Alessandro Mostaccio, general secretary of the Consumer Movement – An intervention announced by the Minister of Health Schillaci is the decriminalization of medical errors due to to give back to the category that necessary working serenity from which, obviously, the equally necessary safety of care must arise. Decriminalizing medical errors also seems to be the way to limit defensive medicine, which with the excess of tests and services, prescribed precisely to avoid legal disputes, impacts the National Health Service for about 10 billion a year (0.75% of GDP)». MC, does not oppose decriminalization, but asks for participation in the work table at the Ministry of Health and launches a proposal to Minister Schillaci to create a Solidarity Fund for the victims of medical malpractice and their families, to identify the access criteria and create a conciliation table that will save citizens from further suffering from the costs and times of justice. «To safeguard the right to health – concludes Mostaccio – we are ready to take to the streets with all the health federations, citizens’ associations, foundations and with all those who believe that it is necessary to implement new policies for health personnel, to reorganize territorial assistance, to concretely solve the problem of waiting lists; to ensure compensation for damages to victims of medical malpractice and their relatives, despite the shared decriminalisation».

