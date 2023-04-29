Florence, Palazzo Vecchio welcomes Hope Carrasquilla, the US principal fired for showing the David

«Florida is an important place in the US for certain balances. And my story proves that there is a need for balance between the role of parents and that of the school and education”.

Hope Carrasquillathe US teacher fired from her school for showing children images of Michelangelo’s David and his nudity in a lesson on the Renaissanceimages considered “pornographic”, was welcomed in Palazzo Vecchio yesterday by the mayor Dario Nardella to present her with a parchment of recognition for her commitment to education.

Hope, who arrived in the city with all her family and elderly parents – «it’s my second time, I’ve been there as a child. I was moved by the art and beauty that is in every squarethat you can touch» he revealed – he explained his story in the Hall of the Elements of Palazzo Vecchio, full of nudes. Recalling that everything was born from the protest of three parents and from the decision of the Tallahassee Classical Schoola serious fact also because it took place precisely in a classical school, which denied the heart of this type of school, that is, that we develop a critical conscience», he said.

At his side the mayor Nardella: «There is a risk of cultural regression and teachers must be given their freedom». Then the president of Friends of Florence, Simonetta Brandolini d’Adda (the association collaborated in the organization of the initiative) and the art historian Cristina Acidiniwho underlined how a universal work of art like the David «cannot be considered controversial».

Hope, what a friday he has visited the Accademia Gallery and posed under the David, from elementary school in Florida she suddenly found herself in newspapers and TVs all over the world – in Piazza della Signoria she was recognized by two Australian tourists who wanted to take a picture with her – and her story, as well as opening the debate about culture, censorship and knowledge, had a happy ending. «Two days after the dismissal, a director of another classic school called me and told me “what happened was crazy…”; and the next week I became a school counselor». See also what are they and how does it work

“I will go back to Florida with the warmth of the city’s welcome and I hope to be able to bring students here to experience this city and its art», she concluded, delighted with the recognition. “We look forward to seeing you soon, with your students and perhaps for a visit with Italian students,” added the mayor.

