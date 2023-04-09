Home Health #FocusVaccination: Polio-free for a quarter of a century
Health

#FocusVaccination: Polio-free for a quarter of a century

by admin

Admittedly, despite some delicacies, its reputation has never been the best. This is unlikely to change in the future. And yet we owe a lot to the sugar cube. In any case, the sweetener has played a decisive role in the fact that no one has contracted poliomyelitis (polio) in Germany for more than a quarter of a century.

Until the 1950s, there was no way to prevent the highly contagious infectious disease known as polio, but adults can also be exposed to its symptoms. Polio can permanently paralyze arms and legs. Even paralysis of the respiratory muscles is possible, which is why the disease can be fatal. In 1961, an epidemic in West Germany claimed 306 lives.

Germany has been free of polio for over 25 years

It should be the last serious outbreak. In 1962, the widespread use of the live vaccine against poliomyelitis, which was administered as an oral vaccine – with the help of a piece of sugar, began. “Vaccination is sweet, polio is cruel,” was the motto. Since then, polio has been on the decline in this country. In the 1980s there were hardly any infections within the Federal Republic. The last case of polio transmission in Germany dates from 1990. Eight years later, an injected vaccine replaced the oral vaccine. It was safer and was in no way inferior to its predecessor in terms of effectiveness.

But why do people still get vaccinated at all when polio has long been considered eradicated in Germany? Polio still occurs in some countries with less resilient health systems. An infection abroad and the subsequent introduction to Germany are therefore possible.

PS: Despite everything, sugar cubes should of course only be enjoyed in moderation!

