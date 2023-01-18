Three confirmations and a novelty for the university center of Foligno which, on the morning of Wednesday 18 January, kicked off the new academic year by presenting the training offer for 2022-2023 with an initiative against which the San Domenico auditorium, packed with students for the occasion. Among them are the boys and girls who are already attending the courses offered by the via Oberdan pole, but also and above all the pupils of the city’s secondary schools, in fact the students of tomorrow.

In front of a large audience, therefore, the study and training opportunities that are guaranteed today in the city were illustrated. Starting with the two degree courses relating to the health professions, namely that of Nursing and that of Physiotherapy; to which is added the master’s degree in Safety Engineering for the territory and the built environment. Then, as mentioned, the novelty: the first level master’s degree in Physiotherapy in the musculoskeletal and rheumatological fields, which started in recent days with 30 trainees enrolled – even if there were many more requests – but above all the innovative gym built within the spaces of the “Città di Foligno” study center in via Oberdan, thanks to a loan of 50 thousand euros from the Cassa di Risparmio di Foligno Foundation. A special project, which has no equal on the national territory, as underlined by Omar Martelli of Technogym, a company that supplied the machinery present inside the Foligno gym. “The objective with which we designed this gymnasium – said Nazzareno Rosi, head of educational and professional activities – is, first of all, to allow students to put into practice what they learn but also to use it as a recreational space; secondly, to make it an extension of the biomechanics laboratory so as to use it also for research; and finally, with the agreement of all the parties involved, to think of this gym as a space also at the service of the patients of the Umbria 2 Local Health Authority, also given its proximity to the city’s health district”.

“We touch a quality investment firsthand – commented the councilor of the Carifol Foundation, Paolo Trenta, on the sidelines of the ribbon cutting of the new gym -. As a Foundation we have always believed in the importance of this university center for the development of the entire city. This time we have opted for a lasting investment, also with a view to developing subsequent activities. We have allocated 50 thousand euros to support this project, because we think it is not only an investment in training, but in all areas in which the Foundation intervenes: from local development to health promotion, also with interaction with the health system, through culture”.

As mentioned, the great novelty of the Foligno pole was anticipated by the presentation of the training offer, coordinated by Domenico Delfino, dean of the Nursing degree course. “Our pole – he said – has always taken care of relations with the city, including high school students because we believe there must be continuity. The hope – he then said addressing the boys and girls present – is that many of you decide to be part of it. We seek to create competent professionals through community building. The knowledge that we transfer to the students – is not only that of the University teachers, but also of experts who belong to the outside world, even with relationships established at an international level, as demonstrated by the possibility that we give the students to gain experience abroad as well , both in EU and non-EU countries”.

Present at the event were the deputy mayor of Foligno, Riccardo Meloni, the delegate for the branches of the University of Perugia, Stefano Brancorsini, the provincial councilor David Fantauzzi, the director general of the Usl Umbria 2, Massimo De Fino, the president of the Center studies “Città di Foligno”, Daniele Mantucci, and the director of the Cassa di Risparmio di Foligno Foundation, Paolo Trenta.

“We strongly believe in the importance of these degree courses – declared the deputy mayor Meloni, bringing greetings from the administration and the mayor Stefano Zuccarini – also by virtue of the job opportunities they offer. This administration has always worked to support the University: we have put our hearts and resources into it, despite the difficult period characterized by the high cost of energy materials. We have created the conditions to improve it and we don’t want to stop here – he concluded -. This is a starting point for making Foligno a reference center for university education”.

“In Foligno university activities are taking place in an excellent way – added Stefano Brancorsini, representing the rector Maurizio Oliviero -. An example of this is the new first level master’s degree, which has reached a number of enrollments that has gone beyond our expectations. I say to young people that embarking on a university course is the best choice they can make, which does require commitment and sacrifice but also allows them to become professionals in specific fields. An opportunity that is also given by the Foligno campus with top-level degree courses that make this city one of the most important in all of Central Italy”.

“The training capacity expresses the potential of a country – said the provincial councilor Fantauzzi, speaking on behalf of the president Stefania Proietti -. Therefore it is important never to lose sight of the training of the new generations, because only in this way can we improve the realities in which we live. As a Province we will continue to support the Foligno pole and the Study Center because they contribute to making this city an important point of reference”.

As mentioned, the synergy between the university and Usl Umbria 2 is close, as also underlined by DG De Fino. “It is an important relationship, which makes us proud – he declared -. Umbria – he added – represents excellence in the field of rehabilitation, both in acute and post-trauma treatment and for so-called chronic pathologies, also through home intervention. From this point of view, a figure such as that of the physiotherapist proves to be fundamental in avoiding and delaying the aggravation of some diseases”.

Therefore, the number one of the “Città di Foligno” Study Center, Daniele Mantucci, took the floor. “University is a great opportunity for young people, because it allows them to find a suitable place in a complex world like the one we live in today and the degree courses held in Foligno offer immediate and concrete job prospects. As a Study Center – he continued – we are honored that the University of Perugia has chosen Foligno to create a branch office. On the other hand, it is the will of this city to welcome these structures and their teachers and I hope that all this will lead to the activation of new courses in the future. Meanwhile, I say thanks to the president Donatella Tesei, for having favored the return of the Region within the membership of the Centro studi: the contribution of the Region is important both economically and on a symbolic level, because it means that people believe in this university centre. As has been done by the municipal administration, through mayor Zuccarini and deputy mayor Riccardo Meloni, who is responsible for public works, and who have allowed us to go beyond the simple extraordinary maintenance of our structure, creating new classrooms. I hope that in the future we will also have new spaces. It was an important financial support, even more so in a complicated period like the current one for local authorities. Just as I hope for the attention of new subjects, because only through the commitment of all the citizens’ forces will we be able to have an important and qualified university centre”.

In closing, the testimony of two students who recounted their university experience within the Foligno pole and the lectio magistralis “Cure or take care?”, held by Dr. Mauro Zampolini, medical director of the “San Giovanni Battista” hospital in Foligno .