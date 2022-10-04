Fedez underwent the scheduled checks 6 months after the surgery that allowed him to remove a neuroendocrine cancer of the pancreas.

The checks to which went well Fedez he underwent six months after surgery to remove the neuroendocrine tumor in the pancreas that had affected him. He is the artist who updates his followers via Instagram, dissolving the tension after busy hours. “Everything is fine! Thank you so much for all the great messages”, Wrote the rapper, thanking those who have had a thought for him in these hours and who have supported him from a distance, sending him messages of encouragement.

Fedez underwent an MRI

To carry out the necessary checks, Fedez underwent a magnetic resonance. He had also asked fans for support before the exam. “A nice MRI awaits me (which I don’t particularly like). Send good vibes”, Federico had written. Vibrations that came exactly as he had requested, so much so that it prompted him to publicly thank those who had shown him support and affection. The exam went well, the results of the checks were immediately reported to the fans.

The neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas that affected Fedez

Just six months ago, Fedez announced via Instagram that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. He had discovered this in the course of a routine examination he had undergone with a view to prevention. The extremely early intervention times allowed him to be operated quickly, guaranteeing a high success rate and the possibility of avoiding chemotherapy. “At 90% I can say that everything is fine. It is as if you see the world in color”, Federico had declared excited a few weeks after being operated on. The state of the controls continues for the singer. For a period of time that he has not disclosed, the artist will be closely monitored.