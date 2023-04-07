Home Health 19th Capital Congress Medicine and Health
19th Capital Congress Medicine and Health

The capital city congress does not only focus on innovations from the fields of e-health, digitization and molecular medicine. Innovations in patient care are also discussed. The innovation fund adopted in the Statutory Health Insurance Supply Strengthening Act plays a special role here. The innovation fund promotes forms of care that go beyond the previous standard care and aim to improve cross-sectoral treatment of patients. From 2016 to 2019, 300 million euros are available annually for forward-looking interdisciplinary projects and health services research.

With all innovations in the health sector, the focus must always be on the patient, said the Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Health, Annette Widmann-Mauz. Whether in care, telemedicine or in the area of ​​new treatment options: It is always about making people the benchmark.

