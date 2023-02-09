If you eat these foods for breakfast you must eliminate them immediately as they are very dangerous. Bad eating alert, follow the advice for a healthier life.

Advertisements make us believe that many foods are healthy and perfect for the diet, in reality if eaten for breakfast 3 foods, are very harmful to the body. Eliminate these foods from your table immediately, they are very dangerous.

Dangerous breakfast is health alert

The breakfast it is the most important meal of the day, to dispel the myth that if you don’t eat in the morning, yes lose weight quickly, because it’s an incorrect and retro stereotype. During the day you have to indulge yourself at least 5 for sureas only in this way will our body feel satisfied and will not let us get “to the table” with one exaggerated hunger.

During breakfast the preferred foods they are fruit, freshly squeezed juice, tea or herbal tea, some dry biscuits, plain yogurt or porridge in case you don’t have the opportunity to eat a correct meal at lunch.

Let’s open a parenthesis on the porridge, as it presents the correct daily requirement for the right amount of calories to introduce in the morning. If prepared correctly, it has everything you need, carbohydrates, fruit, sugar and cereals that will give you the right energy to better face the day.

If you are more inclined to consume one savory breakfast, you can have a toast or a slice of toasted wholemeal bread with avocado and smoked salmon and so on. In short, today there are so many healthy alternatives to choose from to have a correct breakfast.

And do you eat these three foods for breakfast?

Scientists around the world are launching a general alarm for food, as it is now certain that these foods can cause the dementia praecoxin addition to the classic phenomena of obesity, diabetes, cardiological diseases, etc.

If you also eat these 3 foods during your breakfast, you will have to delete them immediately if you don’t want your meal to become dangerous. First i sweets, with related snacks, muesli and cereals are to be banned immediately. Being very worked with the glucosewill only destroy the brain cells used for memory, causing dementia praecox.

It was also found that some yogurt alla frutta and plant milks, as well as protein bars they are really very harmful to the body, as they are very worked with the monosodium glutamate“friend” of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, etc.