Sports

by admin
LeBron James’ record game at the Lakers is also archived with a “brief but heated” discussion in the locker room between Russell Wesbtrook and coach Darvin Ham, who reproached the former MVP for his attitude when leaving the field in the second quarter . The episode then came back, as Westbrook played the entire finale scoring a season-high in the fourth quarter (14 points). This was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

