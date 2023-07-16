Food bicarbonate and household bicarbonate are not the same thing: here are the differences

Food and household bicarbonate are not the same thing, so be careful when shopping not to confuse them.

We know how much the bicarbonate is essential in every home, from cleaning to digestive disorders is pure gold. But in reality, even if food is sometimes used for everything, there is an important difference to make.

Even if this product is employed as grandmother’s remedy in very different situations, there are still those who use it improperly or rather buy the wrong product.

Food and household bicarbonate: what are the differences

The baking soda you can buy it anywhere, from the housewares store, to the supermarket, to the pharmacy. Not all types are the same and you must always pay attention to the doses used for individual purposes.

How to use food and household bicarbonate (tantasalute.it)

Il food bicarbonate it is natural type. It has therefore undergone special treatments that make it optimal, always in the right doses and without excesses. What is used for food purposes is ecological, which means that it is 100% pure. It can therefore be used for oral hygiene, to clean pots and is also edible. There are no risks but it is very useful for indigestion, stomach problems, it can also be used as a cosmetic on the skin.

Il household bicarbonate that we find at the supermarket but in the detergent department is not for food use. In fact, this is indicated only for cleaning, for the washing machine or in any case for non-direct use with food or mucous membranes, it cannot be used in cosmetics but only for objects and for the cleansing environments, it should therefore not be used to disinfect fruit and vegetables either. It is called “technical” because even if the principle is the same, the product is less pure.

Then there is a third type of bicarbonate, the one you commonly find in pharmacy, this is 100% mineral therefore very pure, the absolute highest quality. Obviously this bicarbonate costs, it is worth it when it is used for food, body, personal disinfection or food purposes.

Is it worth buying the most expensive? In reality it is enough simply to follow the instructions therefore in the case of the specific one for domestic use, reserve it for the hygiene of the house, the one for food use for the body and food. Where there is the possibility, the pure one sold in pharmacies is certainly an additional but not essential attention. Although bicarbonate is a natural and non-toxic product, it should be remembered that it is still a corrosive agent. And therefore the limits must not be exceeded or used every day, especially for food purposes, for cleaning the teeth or the skin.

