Municipality of Naples – See Naples in the summer and then come back

Municipality of Naples – See Naples in the summer and then come back

A summer that goes beyond summer and reaches the beginning of autumn, the one supported and promoted by the Department of Tourism and Productive Activities of the Municipality of Naples in the extensive project “See Naples in summer and then come back. Emotions beyond the season”, which it offers to citizens and tourists free appointments to live an extraordinary experience from 13 July to 13 October 2023.

– 9 concerts of classical Neapolitan music between central Naples, east Naples and west Naples with Villa Comunale (3 concerts), Barra (2 concerts), Centro Direzionale (1 concert), Terme di Agnano (3 concerts);
– 111 traveling shows of popular music;
– 117 thematic itineraries;
– 12 events promoted by the Municipality on the occasion of the patronal feasts organized locally
The Yellow City of Naples Tour with 10 appointments

A capillary and varied program to discover and rediscover the peculiarities of Naples in more or less unusual places over a period of time that lasts until October, presented at Palazzo San Giacomo, in Sala Giunta, by the councilor Teresa Armato with Carlo Faiello, artistic director Canto di Virgilio; Diego Giuliano, Gabbianella Club Events manager; Ciro Sabatino, artistic director of the Yellow Tour; Paolo Varriale, Ravello Creative Lab.

