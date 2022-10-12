Home Health Food listeria: be on the alert! New infected products discovered, very high risk
Health

Food listeria: be on the alert! New infected products discovered, very high risk

by admin
Food listeria: be on the alert! New infected products discovered, very high risk

Listeria is still on the alert in Italy! After the frankfurters, sandwiches and dairy products, other products have been discovered. We assess the situation.

Recently, there have been numerous cases of listeria that have involved products such as frankfurters, sandwiches and dairy products. This time, the news concerns a batch of chocolate pancakes from a well-known French brand. The lot would have been withdrawn for microbiological risk, just as reported in a note sent by the Ministry of Health. In short, the alert level is still very high and concerns various high-risk foods.

listeria alert – solofinanza.it

There is no sign of decreasing the number of clinical cases in Italy, due to food listeriosis. To date, there are almost 70 clinical cases of listeriosis and there are five deaths. Therefore, the level of alert is very high, not only for the consumption of sausages, sandwiches and dairy products, but it seems that other potentially risky products have been discovered.

This time, the chocolate pancakes of the French brand Bernard Jarnoux Crepier would be contaminated by the now well-known bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall from the market of lot 256 of the product in question, sold in packs of six pieces (150 grams) with expiry 11/10/2022. According to a note from the Ministry of Health, the withdrawal was forced by microbiological risk. Therefore, consumers were recommended “Not to consume the product and return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement”. The announcement was published on the website of the Ministry of Health on 10 October.

See also  ESA is looking for new astronauts, call also open to the disabled

The Ministry of Health invites all consumers to be very cautious, because there are many foods with a high listeria risk. Among the foods most at risk are soft cheeses, raw milk, pates, cold cuts and slightly seasoned sausages, smoked fish, fruit and vegetables. In addition, we ask you to pay attention to undercooked foods.

Although rare, listeria infection can have quite serious consequences, especially in fragile subjects such as: the elderly, immunosuppressed, pregnant women, newborns. By now, everyone knows that the causes of listeria infection lie in the presence of the bacterium in the food that is ingested. Therefore, compliance with general hygiene rules is essential. Therefore, the Ministry of Health recommends:

fruits and vegetables
fruit and vegetables – solofinanza.it
  • Wash fruit and vegetables carefully before consuming them
  • Wash hands and kitchen utensils thoroughly after handling raw food
  • Pay attention to cooking food
  • Consume perishable foods quickly
  • Keep raw meats separate from vegetables and cooked and ready-to-eat foods
  • Consume only pasteurized dairy products.

You may also like

Beware of these canned beans – here are...

Covid and flu, stronger shield with the double...

Esophageal reflux: what to do, what not to...

Covid: Fiaso, new jump in hospitalizations, + 37%...

In the gym also to save on showers:...

Look at your legs, if you notice this...

At the Turin Academy of Medicine there was...

European Academy Milan | Gym and Course Subscriptions

what it is, how it works and question

Covid, warning WHO-EU-ECDC: “New wave and soon influence,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy