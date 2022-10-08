Another recall in supermarkets for a product that is almost never missing at the table. Here is the fight and the motivation.

Yet another product that is withdrawn from Ministry of Health. In recent days, experts have done an excellent job of monitoring, together with the manufacturing companies for the health of all consumers. When the Ministry raises the alarm, the products must be immediately withdraw from the shelves and whoever has it at home must return it and not consume it. Now let’s see together what this much used product has been withdrawn for bacteria risk.

Ministry of Health, why are withdrawals from the supermarket?

As mentioned, the work of the Ministry of Health it’s not just about checking and picking up products that could be dangerous. In addition to the many activities they carry out in favor of consumers, it is good to remember that obtaining a product from the supermarket is also decided for a possible risk and not only when it is confirmed.

These days, for example, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Higher Institute of Health has released a list of foods that may be at listeria risk as information for consumers.

This confirms the great control work for protectionand it is for this reason that consumers are advised to pay attention and never consume the product that is put under the magnifying glass.

Withdrawn product: brand, lot and motivation

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the withdrawal of the batches of sauces for dressing with some different batches. We are talking about the 0% Sweet Chili Sauce – Zero Sauce brand for a physical risk.

What does it mean? In this specific case, potentially harmful external objects or some irregularities that could be hazardous to the consumer’s health have been detected.

Specifically, these packages may have a particular bulge in the packaging a cause of bacteria which are present within the lactic acid of the sauce.

If the package is swollen, the pressure exerted could cause the internal liquid to escape. The product specifications are as follows:

Zero Sauce – OSA company name marketed by Action Italy SRL

I lots are identified expiring in January – February and March 2024

expiring in January – February and March 2024 The packaging is 250ml.

The name of the manufacturing company is Nutri Dynamics which is based in the Netherlands.

Il product it is not dangerous if consumed, but it must still be returned to the supermarket where it was purchased in order to obtain an immediate refund. As mentioned, this bulge is given by the presence of bacteria inside the lactic acid: if the liquid escapes the consumer could be injured. Consuming the product – as confirmed by the Ministry of Health by means of a recall – is not dangerous, but please do not do it and return it immediately.