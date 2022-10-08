Serious road accident at 12.30 on Saturday 8 at Pasquer di Feltre, along state road 50. A 73-year-old motorcyclist from Feltre, GZ, was involved, riding his Kawasaki Ninja crashed into an Opel Vectra station wagon that was entering on the road after refueling at Q8 petrol station. Extremely violent the impact with the motorcyclist projected beyond the car and landed about twenty meters ahead, while the airbags and the impact occurred at the height of the left front wheel limited the damage to the driver of the car, a foreign man, resident in Cesiomaggiore. GZ’s conditions immediately appeared precarious and after a long work by the doctors to stabilize him he was transported to the Feltre hospital and immediately transferred to intensive care while waiting to decide whether to arrange for his transport to another hospital. The Lamon carabinieri were on site for the surveys, flanked by colleagues from the Feltre station, the Feltre firefighters, the 118 staff and the local police. The road was closed for at least a couple of hours to allow for surveys and to remove damaged vehicles.