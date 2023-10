Dear readers, Fear and Green at 16 – the 2023 shopping spree on the stock market can finally begin part 2. We have been very short the last few weeks and are now selling our holdings at a profit. Our turbo service is up 125% since it started in 2019 – no restart of the depot, no new beginning, all crises overcome. With us you won’t find any Harakiri bets like Freyr or Varta, no gambling

Share this: Twitter

Facebook